Aziyo Biologics’ (AZYO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZYO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AZYO opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

