B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

NYSE HUM opened at $445.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.96. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

