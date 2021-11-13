B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.86 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 484,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $275.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.