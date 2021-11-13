B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after buying an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $928,825 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

