B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

