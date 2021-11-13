B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,077 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $413.28 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $419.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

