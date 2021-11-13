B. Riley Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $42.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

TLS opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

