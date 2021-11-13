B. Riley Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $115.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

