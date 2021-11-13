B. Riley Raises Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $22.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bowman Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

