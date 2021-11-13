BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $9.60 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $212,201.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00226494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00087756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

