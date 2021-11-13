Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.24.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

