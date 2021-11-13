Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) vs. BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Critical Analysis

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 17.35% 11.80% 0.88%

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.85 $2.46 billion $1.04 5.37

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ballston Spa Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

