Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,110 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 215,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Axos Financial by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $59.23 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

