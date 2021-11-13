Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SportsTek Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $962,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,127,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

