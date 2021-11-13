Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,600 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

In other news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $121.42. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.73 and a 12 month high of $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

