Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 116,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,313,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

VELO opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.