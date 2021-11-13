Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 22,096 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. State Street Corp increased its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

