Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,174 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

