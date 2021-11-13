Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,167 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.63% of Kornit Digital worth $35,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after buying an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $15,272,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 25.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,718,000 after buying an additional 77,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT opened at $164.22 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

