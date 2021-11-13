Bank of America Corp DE Has $36.66 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $36,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

