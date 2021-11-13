Bank of America Corp DE Has $37.01 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 148,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.94% of F.N.B. worth $37,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

