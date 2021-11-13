Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

