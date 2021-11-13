Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 130.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.78% of Avis Budget Group worth $40,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $267.03 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

