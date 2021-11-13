Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $39,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $77.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

