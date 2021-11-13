Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Buy Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

BNS stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

