Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 171,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.74. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

