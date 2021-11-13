Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

Shares of Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.25 million and a P/E ratio of 19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.25. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 75,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($97,987.98). Also, insider Jim Prower purchased 30,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,371.05).

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

