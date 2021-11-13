Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,363.03 on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $2,135.00 and a 52-week high of $2,600.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,388.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2,379.88.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

