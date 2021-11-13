Basid Coin (BASID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.08 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $845,638.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00227150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.