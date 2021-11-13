BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Pi Financial

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBTV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.58.

TSE:BBTV opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company has a market cap of C$144.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. BBTV has a twelve month low of C$4.92 and a twelve month high of C$15.29.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

