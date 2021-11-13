BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 187,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

