BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $157.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

