BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.22 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

