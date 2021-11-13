BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.