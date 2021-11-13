BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $111.55 and a 1-year high of $150.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

