Beacon Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $6,683.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00081925 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003237 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

