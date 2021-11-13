Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 456 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16.

