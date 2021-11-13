Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

