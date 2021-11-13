Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $216.27 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $217.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.