Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,669 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. National Pension Service grew its position in Kroger by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 116,524.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,054 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

