Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $219.16 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $222.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

