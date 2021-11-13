Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.97.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.