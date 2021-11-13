Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY opened at $272.15 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $283.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

