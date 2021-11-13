Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

NYSE:FIS opened at $116.86 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.26. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

