Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Holdings Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

