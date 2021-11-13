Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given New $116.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.38.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.