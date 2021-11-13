Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.