Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $21.20. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 9,402 shares.

The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 68,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

