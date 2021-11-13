Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($127.65).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €64.86 ($76.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.79. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €49.13 ($57.80) and a 1 year high of €69.30 ($81.53). The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.