Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.50 ($127.65).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Thursday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €49.13 ($57.80) and a twelve month high of €69.30 ($81.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.79.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

